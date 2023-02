Mike Stephen discusses new research about Chicago’s guaranteed income pilot program with Misuzu Schexnider, program director at the Inclusive Economy Lab, learns about the community-building efforts of the MAAFA Redemption Project from co-founder and executive director Marshall Hatch Jr., and chats with Naperville’s Lia Caton about her new music.

