Open data allows us to track public transit. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about tracking local public transit with cyberanalyst Brandon McFadden, discusses the impact of gun violence in Chicago communities with Cliff Nellis of the Lawndale Christian Legal Center, and discovers the Secret History of blues guitarist Linsey Alexander.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.