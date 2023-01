Mike Stephen learns about the new expansion of Chicago literacy nonprofit Open Books from executive director Eric Johnson, learns how ChicagoJazz.com is back in full swing and delivering new local music coverage from founder Mike Jeffers, and discovers new local tunes from musician Daniel Gunderson. And Mike pays tribute to the late great radio host Lin Brehmer of WXRT-FM.

