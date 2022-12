What are the impacts of TIF districts on Chicago neighborhoods? (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen gets an update on the impact of TIF districts on Chicago neighborhoods over the past year with Tom Tresser, co-founder of The CivicLab, and then re-airs a conversation with Illinois native Kevin Jakubowski, the screenwriter of the Holiday film 8-Bit Christmas.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.