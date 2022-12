Mike Stephen learns how pollution is impacting McKinley Park from Anthony Moser, board president of Neighbors for Environmental Justice, discusses the creation of the first Green Dining District in Illinois with Ravi Parakkat, Oak Park trustee and founder of Takeout 25, and discovers the Secret History of 1960s soul singer Jo Ann Garrett.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.