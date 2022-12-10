Mike Stephen discusses the “We Will Chicago” plan and its criticisms with City Bureau reporters Jerrel Floyd and India Daniels, talks to local photographer Marty Perez about his 40 years of music photography and his new book called Kill a Punk For Rock & Roll: 1976-2019 Photographs, and chats with Peter Moore, artistic director at Steep Theatre, about that theater company’s new grant from the City of Chicago.

