What is the impact of demolishing buildings in Chicago? (Photo credit: David Schalliol. Used with permission.)

Mike Stephen talks to sociologist David Schalliol about the societal impact of demolishing buildings in Chicago, discusses the state of politics in Springfield during this polarized time with State Rep. Margaret Croke (D-12th), and plays audio of his experience at the immersive FORTS! experience at the Filament Theatre in Portage Park.

