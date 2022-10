This week we discuss the importance of media literacy education. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the importance of media literacy education with Donnell Probst of the National Association of Media Literacy Education, chats with Don Villar, secretary-treasurer of the Chicago Federation of Labor, about the proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment, and chats with Brian Webb of the local band Nice Motor about their new music.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.