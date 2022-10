Mike Stephen cooks up a couple racks of ribs in his yard. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about Chicago BBQ history from Chicago Tribune food critic Nick Kindelsperger, discusses the impact of youth filmmaking in the city with DeAnna McLeary-Sherman of TrueStar and Eunice Shelley of the Wordsmith’s Writer’s Lab, and discovers the Secret History of the late great folk local folk musician Jim Post.

