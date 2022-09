Some Chicago organizations are helping immigrants who are arriving in Chicago. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen talks to Cristina De La Rosa, executive director of Chicago’s Erie Neighborhood House, and learns how that organization helps immigrants arriving to Chicago and then discovers the Secret History of the 1970s Chicago soul group The Kelderons.

