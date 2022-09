This week we learn about the importance of local labor history. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the importance of learning labor history with Larry Spivack, president of the Illinois Labor History Society, learns how Teflon Softball provides a positive impact in Pullman with founder India Steward, and talks to local singer-songwriter Andy Pratt about his new music.

