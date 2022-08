Chicago is set to receive less education funding this year. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses this year’s education funding for Chicago Public Schools with Becky Vevea, bureau chief of Chalkbeat Chicago, gets a preview of the 2022 Bourbon County Stout line with Chicago Tribune reporter Josh Noel, and discovers the Secret History of funky jazz dudes Young-Holt Unlimited.

