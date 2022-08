A view of Lake Michigan from Jasmin, one of the boats participating in this year’s Race to Mackinac. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns what it’s like sailing the Race to Mackinac with Pam Jacknow, who was a sailor on one of the winning boats this year, dives into the Joe Policastro Trio’s new album, and discusses the importance of Black art in Chicago and beyond with Patricia Andrews-Keenan, founder of Pigment International.

