Mike Stephen visits Columbus Park and sits down with Tom Robinson, the head coach of the Chicago Falcons semi-pro football team, learns about a new local business called Ludex that appraises trading cards through your phone from co-founders Brian Ludden and Heather Denniston, and gets an update on funding the fight against homelessness in Chicago from grassroots leader Harry Williams.

