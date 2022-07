On set at the Holiday Club in Chicago. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen visits the set of an upcoming local indie film called Twain: Cancelled, learns about new music from Asher George and his project known as Walcot, and discovers the Secret History of a country-rocker from Illinois: Paul Cotton.

