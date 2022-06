Mike Stephen discusses the preliminary results of Chicago student test data with Mila Koumpilova of Chalkbeat Chicago, gets the lowdown on the expansion of the Chicago Tool Library from co-founder Tessa Vierk, and learns about a new locally-produced film featuring Chicago street artists called Tagged from writer and executive producer Grant Troyer.

