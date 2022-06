A view of the ABLA land on Chicago’s near west side. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses Chicago’s affordable housing issues with ProPublica reporter Mick Dumke, talks to local musician Al Rose about his new album, and discovers the mysterious Secret History of R&B singer Barbara Livsey.

