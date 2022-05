Mike Stephen learns about the first company to produce canned water in Chicago called Open Water from CEO and co-founder Nicole Doucet and then discusses the rise in local bird migration this week and the dangers for those birds with Annette Prince, director of the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors. Also, check out Mike on the latest edition of the Album Rebrews podcast!

