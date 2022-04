Mike Stephen learns about the importance of current, historical, and thematic maps of Chicago from local historian and geographer Dennis McClendon and then discusses the effects of the El Milagro Tortilla factory workers’ organizing efforts with Jose Uribe, the Workplace Justice Campaigns Organizer for Arise Chicago. Also, check out the Chicago Infrastructure Portal!

