Mike Stephen discusses increase in crime on the CTA with Chicago Reader columnist and Streetsblog Chicago co-editor John Greenfield, learns about the Anixter Center’s After 22 program that helps youth with developmental disabilities from vice president of growth and organization, Dina Donahue-Chase, and has a conversation about the connection between the war in Ukraine and preserving democracy at home with Benedictine University political science professor Dr. Joel Ostrow.

