OTL #803: Black organizing in pre-Civil War Illinois, Arlene Faulk’s story of resilience in the face of MS

Mike Stephen discusses a new online exhibit that examines the role of the Black community in pre-Civil War Illinois with Northwestern University history professor and project director Kate Masur. Check out her book called Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction. Then, we hear from local tai chi teacher Arlene Faulk to learn her remarkable story of how she fought back against multiple sclerosis. She recounts her journey in the book Walking on Pins and Needles: A Memoir of Chronic Resilience in the Face of Multiple Sclerosis.
