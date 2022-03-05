OTL #803: Black organizing in pre-Civil War Illinois, Arlene Faulk’s story of resilience in the face of MS

Outside the Loop Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This week we explore Black organizing in Illinois pre-Civil War. (Used with permission from Northwestern University. All photos in the public domain.)

This week we explore Black organizing in Illinois pre-Civil War. (Used with permission from Northwestern University. All photos in the public domain.)

Mike Stephen discusses a new online exhibit that examines the role of the Black community in pre-Civil War Illinois with Northwestern University history professor and project director Kate Masur. Check out her book called Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement, from the Revolution to Reconstruction. Then, we hear from local tai chi teacher Arlene Faulk to learn her remarkable story of how she fought back against multiple sclerosis. She recounts her journey in the book Walking on Pins and Needles: A Memoir of Chronic Resilience in the Face of Multiple Sclerosis.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)

Popular