OTL #801: Who speaks for a community?, Windy City Curling, IL Freedom Project

We examine the influence of developers on neighborhoods this week. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about a guide to more public involvement in community benefits agreements with City Bureau senior reporter and special projects manager Sarah Conway, goes curling with the Windy City Curling Club, and discusses the significance of the Illinois Freedom Project with Milton McDaniel, co-founder of the African-American Museum of Southern Illinois, and Matt Meacham of Illinois Humanities.

