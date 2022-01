Mike Stephen learns about the impact of Chicago traffic cameras on minority communities with Pro Publica reporter Emily Hopkins, explores the fight against anti-Semitism in society with Michael Siegel, senior rabbi at Anshe Emet Synagogue in Lakeview, and chats with Mark Vickery about new music for his Cosmic Bull project.

