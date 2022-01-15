OTL #796: The art of spoken word empowers youth, The Secret History of Lazy Bill Lucas

Mike Stephen learns about the power of the art of spoken word poetry with the Oak Park & River Forest High School spoken word team. We hear from teacher and coach Peter Kahn as well as some students and alumni. Their upcoming anthology of writing is called Respect the Mic: Celebrating 20 Years of Poetry from a Chicagoland High School. Then, Mike discovers the Secret History of blues pianist and guitarist Lazy Bill Lucas.
