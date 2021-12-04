OTL #790: Student online privacy and CPS, Chicago’s Black exodus, The Secret History of Michael P. Smith

Mike Stephen talks with a Chicago Public School teacher Jeff Solin about the district’s interpretation of the Student Online Personal Protection Act, discusses Chicago’s Black exodus with Anthony Simpkins of the Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago, and learns the Secret History of the late folkie Michael P. Smith. And Mike is excited that he was mentioned in the 8-Bit Christmas review in the Chicago Sun-Times.

