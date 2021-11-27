OTL #789: Bourbon County access issues, Public restrooms in Chicago, West Town Feeds

Mike Stephen talks to Josh Noel of the Chicago Tribune about some access issues with Bourbon County beers this year, discusses the need for more public restrooms in Chicago with Courtney Cobbs of Streetsblog Chicago, and learns about the great work of West Town Feeds from board member Lauren Young. And Mike reminds us that if we really want this year’s lineup of Bourbon County beers, it’s ok to wait a little bit.

