Mike Stephen chats with Batavia native Kevin Jakubowski, the screenwriter of the upcoming film 8-Bit Christmas, talks to Oak Park & River Forest High School senior Jelena Collins about her experience at the UN Climate Change Conference, and learns about local musician Guy King’s new music. And Mike remembers the joys of old-school Nintendo from the 1980s.

