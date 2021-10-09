OTL #782: Funkytown Brewery opens, The state of rental housing in Cook Co., The Secret History of Ouray

Funkytown Brewery gets funky in Chicago. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about a new local Black-owned brewery called Funkytown from co-owners Richard Bloomfield, Zachary Day, and Gregory Williams, discusses the loss of affordable housing in Chicago with executive director of the Institute for Housing Studies at DePaul University Geoff Smith, and discovers the Secret History of the local country rock band Ouray. And Mike recounts his standoff with a Chicago rat, since the city has once again been named the “rattiest” in America.

