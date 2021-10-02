OTL #781: Mass incarceration’s impact, Ward map redrawing, The Footlight District rocks Chicago

Mike Stephen discusses the impact of mass incarceration in Illinois with Meredith Nnoka of IL Humanities, learns about community participation in redrawing ward maps from Chaundra Van Dyk of CHANGE Illinois, and gets the lowdown on some new rock and roll from the local band The Footlight District with vocalist and songwriter Sarah Scarbrough. And Mike waxes poetic about local dive bars, even if they might not be the cleanest places…or the most structurally sound.

