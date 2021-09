The Black Fives Era influenced basketball as we know it today. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about the Black Fives Era of basketball from journalist Ade Adeniji, discusses the passage of new climate legislation in Illinois with Colleen Smith of the Illinois Environmental Council, and discovers the Secret History of gospel musician Rev. Marvin Yancy. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Producer Collin says farewell and turns in his OTL ID before riding off into the sunset.

