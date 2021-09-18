OTL #779: Preserving democracy and media, An update on Chicago’s TIF program

Media and democracy are important!

Mike Stephen discusses the future of media and democracy with Nikki Usher, associate professor of journalism at the University of Illinois and author of News for the Rich, White, and Blue: How Place and Power Distort American Journalism, and talks to civic educator and public defender Tom Tresser about the latest in the Chicago TIF saga. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin give some love to media and democracy. Yay, democracy!

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
