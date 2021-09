It’s all about local food on this week’s show. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about Takeout 25’s evolution into a non-profit from founder and board president Ravi Parakkat, gets the lowdown on The Iconic Chicago Restaurants Map from Chicago Reader columnist and Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield, and learns about the wonderful resources of area ethnic grocery stores from Fooditor editor Mike Gebert.

