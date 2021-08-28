OTL #776: A state and neighborhood environment update, The Secret History of The Odd

Outside the Loop Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
We get an environment update this week. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

We get an environment update this week. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen gets an update on environmental policy in Illinois with Colleen Smith of the Illinois Environmental Council, learns about Edgewater’s local environmental work with Tricia Van Eck of the Edgewater Environmental Coalition, and discovers the Secret History of 1980s new wave rockers The Odd. And in the The OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin remind us that we need to get on board with fighting climate change right now!

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories