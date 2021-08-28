OTL #776: A state and neighborhood environment update, The Secret History of The Odd

Mike Stephen gets an update on environmental policy in Illinois with Colleen Smith of the Illinois Environmental Council, learns about Edgewater’s local environmental work with Tricia Van Eck of the Edgewater Environmental Coalition, and discovers the Secret History of 1980s new wave rockers The Odd. And in the The OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin remind us that we need to get on board with fighting climate change right now!

