OTL #775: South Side Home Movie Project, Vaccine requirements for live music, Revisiting the Holocaust Studies class

Outside the Loop Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This week we look to the South Side. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

This week we look to the South Side. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about the South Side Home Movie Project with Assistant Director of Public Programming Sabrina Craig, discusses vaccine requirements to see live music in Chicago with Billy Helmkamp, the owner of Sleeping Village, and checks in with Mike Soffer, teacher and the creator of the Holocaust Studies class at Oak Park & River Forest High School. The OTL Wrap Party segment takes a week off to enjoy a summer BBQ.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories