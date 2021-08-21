OTL #775: South Side Home Movie Project, Vaccine requirements for live music, Revisiting the Holocaust Studies class

This week we look to the South Side. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen learns about the South Side Home Movie Project with Assistant Director of Public Programming Sabrina Craig, discusses vaccine requirements to see live music in Chicago with Billy Helmkamp, the owner of Sleeping Village, and checks in with Mike Soffer, teacher and the creator of the Holocaust Studies class at Oak Park & River Forest High School. The OTL Wrap Party segment takes a week off to enjoy a summer BBQ.

