OTL #771: Chicago Waste Study, Chicago police union analysis, The Museum of Classic Chicago TV

Mike Stephen discusses the new study about Chicago’s garbage with Chicago Sun-Times reporter Brett Chase, explores a critique of CPD union leadership with Chicago Justice Project executive director Tracy Siska, and digs into the OTL archives to rediscover the Museum of Classic Chicago Television with founder Rick Klein. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin discuss calling alderpeople and extoll the virtues of pedicabs.

