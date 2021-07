Mike Stephen learns how COVID-19 is impact local prison reentry facilities with freelance journalist Michael Murney, pays tribute to gymnast Dianne Durham by featuring his interview with her from 2006, and learns the Secret History of Chicago-born musician Jim Holvay. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin get ready for their 4th of July celebrations.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.