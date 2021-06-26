OTL #767: How to spend federal COVID relief money?, Brave Space Alliance, Chicago Dance History Project

Mike Stephen chats with Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) about COIVD relief money, learns about the inclusive work of the Brave Space Alliance with director of programs Brittney Thomas, and discusses local history though the lens of the dance community in Chicago with Jenai Cutcher, executive & artistic director of the Chicago Dance History Project. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show while Collin enjoys a staycation at a downtown Chicago hotel.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.