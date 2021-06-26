OTL #767: How to spend federal COVID relief money?, Brave Space Alliance, Chicago Dance History Project

Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio

Mike Stephen chats with Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) about COIVD relief money, learns about the inclusive work of the Brave Space Alliance with director of programs Brittney Thomas, and discusses local history though the lens of the dance community in Chicago with Jenai Cutcher, executive & artistic director of the Chicago Dance History Project. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show while Collin enjoys a staycation at a downtown Chicago hotel.

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
