OTL #766: Juneteenth in Chicago, City Council inaction, The Secret History of Skanking Lizard

Mike Stephen discusses the significance of Juneteenth with Black Remembrance Project co-founder LeCreshia Birts, learns about one City Council committee’s inaction from Tracy Siska of the Chicago Justice Project, and discovers the Secret History of the local Reggae group Skanking Lizard. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show, reflect on Juneteenth, and get ready for Father’s Day.

