OTL #765: Chicago’s surveillance network, IL environment policy, drawing the new ward map

Cameras are watching! (Photo Credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen talks to freelance reporter Michael Murney about his piece that covers the Chicago Police Department’s Private Sector Camera Initiative, gets an update on Illinois’ environmental policy from Jen Walling of the Illinois Environmental Council, and learns about public participation in drawing Chicago ward maps from Adam Alonso, CEO of BUILD. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and remind us to call our legislators about issues we care about.

