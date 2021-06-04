OTL #764: Local hospitality’s rebound, Bicycling to the Waffle House, The Secret History of Ron Haydock

Bars and restaurants are coming back!

Mike Stephen gets an update about the local hospitality industry’s rebound with the scribe behind the Chicago Bars Twitter feed, learns the story of biking to a Waffle House in Indiana from Chicago Reader columnist and Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield, and discovers the Secret History of local rocker Ron Haydock. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and discuss how more of us should be sitting at the bar.

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area.
