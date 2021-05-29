OTL #763: Diversity in local media, Strengthening civics education in prisons, Tautologic’s new album

Looking up at the Tribune Tower and pondering the future of media diversity. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen chats about diversity in local journalism with Brandon Pope, the new president of the Chicago Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, learns about a new bill that strengthens civics education for incarcerated youth from Ami Gandhi, senior counsel at the Chicago Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights, and gets the lowdown on Tautologic‘s new album from singer & keyboardist Ethan Sellers. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and discuss the importance of mentorship and rickshaws.

