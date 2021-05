Mike Stephen learns about the expansion of Takeout 25 Oak Park from its creator and Oak Park trustee Ravi Parakkat, talks to Shawn Maxwell about his new jazz album, and discovers the Secret History of local soul singer Jackie Ross. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and Mike shares his story of taking harmonica lessons from the great Howard Levy.

