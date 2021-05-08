OTL #760: The future of the Thompson Center, Jared Rabin’s new album, The Secret History of The Fabulous Turks

A view of the atrium in the Thompson Center. (Photo credit: Collin Seaman/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the future of the Thompson Center with New City writer Philip Barash, talks to local musician Jared Rabin about his new album, and learns the Secret History of The Fabulous Turks. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show, discuss the role of local government in administering the Thompson Center, and give praise to chicken wings (and chicken wing substitutes).

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
