OTL #759: Rich Robbins on the rise, Local labor history, Local commercial real estate

Outside the Loop Radio

Rich Robbins shows Mike Stephen his picture on the Oak Park & River Forest High School Spoken Word Wall of Fame.

Mike Stephen sits down with local musician Rich Robbins to learn about his new album and inspiration, discusses the importance of labor history with Larry Spivack of the Illinois Labor History Society, and gets the lowdown on the health of local commercial real estate during the pandemic with AJ LaTrace, editor of RE Journals. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and wonder if the possible renaming of Lake Shore Drive will impact classic rock jamz.

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
