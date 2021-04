Mike Stephen discusses the impact of Goose Island Brewery’s sale 10 years ago with Chicago Tribune reporter Josh Noel, learns the Secret History of saxman Gene Barge, and plays a clip from 2013 that features one lucky “phan’s” experience on stage with Phish. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and share their thoughts about Goose Island products.

