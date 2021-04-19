OTL #757: Little-known Chicago history, Vaccine equity, A new recycling contract for the city

Mike Stephen learns the historical significance of the Three Patriots statue with Chicago Jewish Historical Society co-president Rachelle Gold, discusses vaccine equity in Chicago with The Triibe’s Matt Harvey, and chats about a new recycling contract for the city with Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show, discuss local recycling, and seek a special connection with Aldi.

