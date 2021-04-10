OTL #756: Media Burn archives history, Best new local tacos, The Secret History of Michael DeLisle

Mike Stephen talks to Sara Chapman and learns about Media Burn’s work to archive cultural history, discusses the best new local tacos with Chicago Tribune food & dining reporter Nick Kindelsperger, and discovers the Secret History of folk and rock musician Michael DeLisle. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show, offer some takeaways, and praise the cultural force that is the local taco.

