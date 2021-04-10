OTL #756: Media Burn archives history, Best new local tacos, The Secret History of Michael DeLisle

Outside the Loop Radio

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Kids, this is called a videocassette. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Kids, this is called a videocassette. (Photo credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen talks to Sara Chapman and learns about Media Burn’s work to archive cultural history, discusses the best new local tacos with Chicago Tribune food & dining reporter Nick Kindelsperger, and discovers the Secret History of folk and rock musician Michael DeLisle. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show, offer some takeaways, and praise the cultural force that is the local taco.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.

Share this story

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m. outsidetheloopradio

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular