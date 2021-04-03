OTL #755: Housing instability, COVID-19’s impact on prisons, Burning Bush Brewery celebrates its first year

This week we take a look at housing instability in the wake of the pandemic. (Photo Credit: Mike Stephen/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses the pandemic’s affect on housing instability with Michelle Layser of the University of Illinois, talks to the John Howard Association of Illinois‘ Jennifer Vollen-Katz about how prisons are beginning to open up to more oversight, and finds out how Burning Bush Brewery has survived the pandemic so far from owner Brent Raska. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show, offer some takeaways, and offer words of encouragement for one another’s March Madness brackets.

