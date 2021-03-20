OTL #753: IL’s electric transportation grade, Architectural journalism, Curbing air pollution in Chicago

Outside the Loop Radio

Electric transportation. (Photo courtesy of Collin Seaman/WGN Radio)

Mike Stephen discusses Illinois’ grade for electric transportation with Bryan Howard of the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, learns about the importance of local architectural journalism with architectural historian Elizabeth Blasius, and talks to Colleen Smith, deputy director of the Illinois Environmental Council, about a proposed ordinance aimed at curbing air pollution in Chicago. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin stress the need for immediate environmental protections, wonder if Mars will be a vacation destination in the future, and say some prayers for The Tamale Guy.

Outside the Loop Radio with Mike Stephen
Saturdays 5-6 a.m.

Outside the Loop Radio is a weekly audio magazine featuring fun segments and interviews with local newsmakers, artists, musicians, and others who are doing some cool stuff around the Chicago area.
