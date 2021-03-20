OTL #753: IL’s electric transportation grade, Architectural journalism, Curbing air pollution in Chicago

Related Content OTL #677: The Neighborhood Architecture Show

Mike Stephen discusses Illinois’ grade for electric transportation with Bryan Howard of the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy, learns about the importance of local architectural journalism with architectural historian Elizabeth Blasius, and talks to Colleen Smith, deputy director of the Illinois Environmental Council, about a proposed ordinance aimed at curbing air pollution in Chicago. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin stress the need for immediate environmental protections, wonder if Mars will be a vacation destination in the future, and say some prayers for The Tamale Guy.

To subscribe to the OTL podcast, please visit our Apple Podcasts Page, Spotify, or our RSS feed.