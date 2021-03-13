OTL #752: Chicago Protests, The Nisei Lounge anchors Wrigleyville, The Secret History of Willie Mabon

Mike Stephen talks to Vashon Jordan Jr., the photographer behind the book Chicago Protests: A Joyful Revolution, checks in with Craig Morrall of the Nisei Lounge to see how that bar has survived the pandemic, and learns the Secret History of blues pianist Willie Mabon. And in the OTL Wrap Party, Mike and Producer Collin emphasize the importance of Vashon’s work, spicy hot wings, and exploring your community.

